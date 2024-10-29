Law enforcement announce plans to keep the peace during World Series celebrations

With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of winning the World Series Tuesday night, law enforcement in the Los Angeles area have announced plans to keep the peace and be on the lookout for unruly celebrations.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it will activate a command post dedicated to monitoring the situation and deploying law enforcement personnel. The goal is to maintain a safe environment for a peaceful celebration, LAPD says.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies declared unlawful assembly and dispersed the crowd after fireworks were set off Monday night following the Dodgers winning Game 3 of the World Series. KCAL News

"While we understand the excitement surrounding the Dodgers, we are asking the public to please celebrate responsibly," the department said in a statement. "Activities like drunk driving and street takeovers put lives at risk, so please be reminded that anyone who breaks the law will be held accountable."

The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series Monday night at Yankee Stadium. While Game 4 is still in New York, there are still concerns about safety back here in Los Angeles.

Following Monday night's victory, fans gathered in East Los Angeles and started to get unruly. LA County deputies declared an unlawful assembly and broke up the crowd after fireworks were set up and cars were seen doing stunts.

"We're going to warn, we're going to give several warnings, dispersal orders, but we're going to take action, and we're going to make arrests, we're going to impound cars that are doing donuts in intersections, because that is dangerous," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Tuesday.

While plans have not been announced, the Dodgers organization is already planning for a possible World Series victory parade.