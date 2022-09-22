LAUSD officials announce plan to address fentanyl issue; Narcan to be available on all campuses

In response to the recent fentanyl overdoses by a number of Los Angeles Unified School District students, officials have announced a plan to help prevent further incidents, like the death of a 15-year-old Bernstein High School student last week.

The plan, agreed upon Thursday afternoon, calls for the Department of Public Health to provide Narcan to every campus in coming weeks, beginning with high schools and middle schools. All school police officers will be provided a dose for use if necessary.

The decision, announced by Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, also says that the district will begin a wide-spread education campaign on the dangers of fentanyl utilizing a peer-to-peer campaign, as well as an additional educational campaign for parents.

Over the last month, more than half a dozen LAUSD students overdosed on fentanyl.

