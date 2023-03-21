LAUSD families head to makeshift daycares as strike continues

As over 60,000 workers and teachers rallied in picket lines, the parents of students in the Los Angeles Unified School District flocked to the hastily-made infrastructure created to support the hundreds of thousands of students forced to stay at home during a three-day strike.

"This all came together probably in the last 24 hours," said recreation supervisor Mark Rose.

In the week leading up to the strike, crews had to mobilize quickly to set up 30 makeshift schools to provide child care and free meals. Each location, which includes the Expo Center in downtown L.A. can handle up to 50 students from first to fifth grade.

"We provide breakfast, snack and lunch as well as recreation-based activities," said Rose. "Games, arts and crafts — they're even doing some meditation and yoga to keep the kids relaxed."

Rose said the employees have refrained from telling the students about the strike. He claimed his employees' job is to support and keep students occupied in the interim.

"We're just letting them know that the teachers are taking a break this week," he said.

In addition to the childcare centers, the district made 21 grab-and-go food distribution sites. Many of these centers, Ritchie Valens Recreation Center in Pacoima, had a deep line of cars filled with parents waiting their turn.

"This is amazing, this is more than I expected — vegetables, cereal," said LAUSD parent Jesua Mackias Magana. "It's much more than I expected."

The after-school style programs go from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be in operation through Thursday. The grab-and-go food sites are open between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

For a list of resources offered during the strike click here.