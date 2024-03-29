Watch CBS News
Last summer's downtown Los Angeles $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot winner revealed

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

The California Lottery announced the name Friday of last summer's downtown Los Angeles $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot winner.

Yanira Alvarez is the lucky woman who came forward with the winning ticket, which came from Las Palmitas Mini Market, downtown L.A.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball of 24. Alvarez had the choice of claiming a $558.1 million lump sum, before taxes, or an annuity. She chose the lump sum prize.

Alvarez's July 2023 win ended a 39-draw jackpot run for Powerball and was the first of two back-to-back billion-dollar winning tickets sold in California. 

The other win happened roughly three months later, in October 2023, when a $1.7 billion Powerball ticket was sold at Midway Market in Frazier Park.

Earlier this month, the Lottery announced that a group of people won that prize. In both cases, the winners did not wish to make any public comment. 

The Powerball world-record $2.04 billion jackpot win also happened in The Golden State, when Edwin Castro bought his ticket in November 2022 from Joe's Service Center in Altadena

This weekend's Powerball jackpot is a projected $935 million with an estimated corresponding cash value of $449.7 million. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 9:53 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

