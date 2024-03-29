Last summer's downtown Los Angeles $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot winner revealed

The California Lottery announced the name Friday of last summer's downtown Los Angeles $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot winner.

Yanira Alvarez is the lucky woman who came forward with the winning ticket, which came from Las Palmitas Mini Market, downtown L.A.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball of 24. Alvarez had the choice of claiming a $558.1 million lump sum, before taxes, or an annuity. She chose the lump sum prize.

Alvarez's July 2023 win ended a 39-draw jackpot run for Powerball and was the first of two back-to-back billion-dollar winning tickets sold in California.

The other win happened roughly three months later, in October 2023, when a $1.7 billion Powerball ticket was sold at Midway Market in Frazier Park.

Earlier this month, the Lottery announced that a group of people won that prize. In both cases, the winners did not wish to make any public comment.

The Powerball world-record $2.04 billion jackpot win also happened in The Golden State, when Edwin Castro bought his ticket in November 2022 from Joe's Service Center in Altadena

This weekend's Powerball jackpot is a projected $935 million with an estimated corresponding cash value of $449.7 million.