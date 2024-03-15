$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot winner from a 2023 ticket is revealed

California Lottery announced Friday the group of winners who won the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot prize, with a ticket purchased last year at a Frazier Park market.

Theodorus Struyck represents the group winning the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot.

Their win came during the 36th draw for that Powerball sequence, a run that allowed the California Lottery to raise an additional $119.5 million for public schools.

"Announcing big wins like this gives all of our players the chance to hope and dream that they could be next," said California Lottery Director Harjinder K. Shergill Chima.

"But it also gives us an opportunity to shine the spotlight on our terrific mission, which is to generate additional, supplemental funding for public education in California.

Family-owned Midway Market received a $1million bonus check for selling the lucky ticket back in Oct. 2023.

This is the second largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, coming in behind Edwin Castro's 2022 record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot win, also in California.

The next Powerball draw will happen Saturday and carries a jackpot currently estimated at $600 million.