Last-minute holiday gift ideas for under $40: The Go-To Girlfriend

Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray shows us some last-minute gift ideas you can grab for under $40 to bring to your holiday party.

Jergens Original Scent Perfume and Moisturizer with Cherry Almond Essence, $7.89 CVS Health, $19.99-$29.99 The OCD Wallet, $20-$30 MadHippie Corrective Peptide Serum, $32 Redken Acidic Color Gloss and Activated Glass Gloss Treatment, Ulta, $38