Last-minute holiday gift ideas for under $40: The Go-To Girlfriend

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray shows us some last-minute gift ideas you can grab for under $40 to bring to your holiday party.

  1. Jergens Original Scent Perfume and Moisturizer with Cherry Almond Essence, $7.89
  2. CVS Health, $19.99-$29.99
  3. The OCD Wallet, $20-$30
  4. MadHippie Corrective Peptide Serum, $32
  5. Redken Acidic Color Gloss and Activated Glass Gloss Treatment, Ulta, $38
