Last-minute holiday gift ideas for under $40: The Go-To Girlfriend
Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray shows us some last-minute gift ideas you can grab for under $40 to bring to your holiday party.
- Jergens Original Scent Perfume and Moisturizer with Cherry Almond Essence, $7.89
- CVS Health, $19.99-$29.99
- The OCD Wallet, $20-$30
- MadHippie Corrective Peptide Serum, $32
- Redken Acidic Color Gloss and Activated Glass Gloss Treatment, Ulta, $38
