Large mob ransacks Arco gas station in Compton
Over 100 people were involved in a looting at an Arco gas station in Compton after a street takeover early Sunday morning.
The video shows spectators breaking into a gas station at the corner of Central and Alondra in Compton around 2:20 a.m.
People were seen smashing the front door, breaking into an Arco gas station and grabbing drinks, snacks, condoms and alcohol.
Police say at least a hundred people were in attendance for the break-in, but only a few dozen were able to get inside.
No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with more information about this incident is urged to contact the police.
