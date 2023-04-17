Watch CBS News
Local News

Large mob ransacks Arco gas station in Compton

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Large mob ransacks gas station in Compton
Large mob ransacks gas station in Compton 01:45

Over 100 people were involved in a looting at an Arco gas station in Compton after a street takeover early Sunday morning.

The video shows spectators breaking into a gas station at the corner of Central and Alondra in Compton around 2:20 a.m. 

People were seen smashing the front door, breaking into an Arco gas station and grabbing drinks, snacks, condoms and alcohol. 

Police say at least a hundred people were in attendance for the break-in, but only a few dozen were able to get inside.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with more information about this incident is urged to contact the police.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 16, 2023 / 7:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.