Large fire rips through building in South LA

A fire tore through a building in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at about 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 84th Street, near Kansas Avenue.

Footage from the scene showed flames shooting dozens of feet into the air. The blaze also spread to a car parked on the street, torching it.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were able to bring the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries. There was no word on what caused the fire. The circumstances of the blaze and the extent of the damage to the building were unclear.