LAPD's Southwest Station lobby is closed after woman pushes burning shopping cart in

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

The lobby of the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest station remains closed this week after a woman pushed a burning shopping cart into the front doors last Thursday evening.

Mishauna Eaton, 30, allegedly pushed the flaming cart into the station in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police Chief Michel Moore said although there were no injuries, the flames caused more than $1 million in damage to the front and inside of the station. He said some personnel will be relocated, but detectives and officers will be able to continue to work out of the station.

Eaton was arrested Friday for arson and is being held on $250,000 bail

"According to the video evidence that was gathered, it appears that she had set a cart on fire with combustibles that were inside of it," Moore said. "The Fire Department responded and was able to extinguish the fire in approximately half an hour."

Police said people who want to meet with an in-person officer or detective may visit any local station. It is also encouraged to use online reporting at LAPD@online. 

First published on April 11, 2023 / 11:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

