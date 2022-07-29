LAPD to launch traffic operation on 6th Street Bridge following string of crimes

The Los Angeles Police Department will launch a traffic enforcement operation on the newly opened 6th Street Bridge after many have flocked there for street takeovers and other antics.

"Due to recent illegal activity and various safety concerns occurring on the 6th Street Viaduct, the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Central Bureau will be conducting a traffic enforcement operation to ensure safe passage and movement along the bridge itself," LAPD officials wrote in a release.

Officials said that the bridge will be subject to closures but hope to reopen them quickly after.

The LAPD added that the operation hopes to deter any criminal activity and to arrest anyone violating the law. Officers will also investigate previous criminal activity along the bridge.

The renovated bridge, which opened to great fanfare earlier this month and cost the city nearly $600 million, has been a frequent target of burnouts, sideshows, takeovers, and other illegal activity, such as a person getting a haircut in the middle of the road. As a result, authorities closed the bridge earlier this bridge for several consecutive days.

The LA City Council's Public Works Committee recommended that the council approve more than $700 thousand for the next 12 months to continue removing graffiti on the bridge.

More than $376 thousand of that budget will go to paying employees, as well as covering equipment costs, supplies and administrative things.

The operation will happen on Sunday between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.