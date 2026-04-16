LAPD in pursuit of a possibly stolen work truck in the San Fernando Valley

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a possibly stolen work truck in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday morning.

The LAPD said officers began following the truck around 9:25 a.m. near Western and Franklin avenues. Authorities initiated a pursuit at 10:08 a.m.

Around 10:24 a.m, the California Highway Patrol began handling the pursuit on the northbound 14 Freeway in Canyon Country.

Aerial footage of the pursuit showed several traffic signs and cones in the bed of the truck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.