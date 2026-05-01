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LAPD officers in South Los Angeles shot man allegedly armed with knife during burglary

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife during a burglary on Friday morning.

The LAPD said officers responded to a call of a burglary around 4:53 a.m. in the 7600 block of Normandie Avenue.

Police allege the man was armed with a knife and an officer-involved shooting took place.

The man was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured during the incident. 

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