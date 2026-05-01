LAPD officers in South Los Angeles shot man allegedly armed with knife during burglary

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife during a burglary on Friday morning.

The LAPD said officers responded to a call of a burglary around 4:53 a.m. in the 7600 block of Normandie Avenue.

Police allege the man was armed with a knife and an officer-involved shooting took place.

The man was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.