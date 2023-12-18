LAPD seeking owners of more than 200 stolen electronic devices

Police are hoping to return some of the hundreds of stolen electronic devices they've recovered after serving a search warrant at a Westlake area store last week.

Los Angeles Police Department officers served the warrant at an undisclosed store in the 2000 block of W. Sixth Street on Dec. 13, where they arrested one woman on suspicion of receiving stolen property "in relation to retail store theft," said a statement from the department.

They found bookcases, storage bins and bags filled with dozens of electronic devices like laptop computers, iPads and iPhones, police said.

"Detectives believe many, if not all, of the electronics recovered were taken in burglaries of vehicles and homes in the Los Angeles area," the statement said.

The statement says that the detectives were able to identify one of the Apple MacBooks inside of the store as the item taken during a burglary in Echo Park in November.

"Also taken in the car theft was $45,000 worth of cameras and camera equipment," the statement said. "Detectives recovered much of that stolen camera equipment in the store as well. Detectives were able to track down the owner after discovering video in a camera that included an investigative reporter associated with a local news station who was recording an on-scene news report in downtown Los Angeles last month."

So far, they've been able to connect eight of the laptops as property of the Los Angeles Unified School District, one belonging to the Los Angeles Public Library and one to the Beverly Hills Unified School District.

Police are still working to find the owners of the stolen property. Anyone who has information is asked to contact LAPD at (213) 842-0783 or 36118@lapd.online.