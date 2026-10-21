LAPD searching for semi-truck involved in deadly San Pedro hit-and-run crash

The Los Angeles Police Department asked for help finding a semi-truck driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in San Pedro.

Detectives said the fatal collision happened around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 near the intersection of Channel Street and Gaffey Street. The tractor-trailer driver allegedly turned left onto Gaffey Street and struck a 47-year-old woman with the truck's right rear tires.

Officers said the driver did not stop and continued driving.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead.

"Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves," LAPD wrote in a statement.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver, police said. The reward is part of the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Investigators urged anyone with information on the collision to contact Detective Elizarraraz and Detective Kolke of the South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2577. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or go directly to their website at lacrimestoppers.org.