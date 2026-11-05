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LAPD searching for men who allegedly attacked tourist in Venice

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The Los Angeles Police Department asked for help finding two men accused of attacking a tourist in Venice just before Halloween. 

Detectives said the two men allegedly beat the Danish national until he was unconscious on Oct. 30 at 12:35 a.m. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department found the tourist with a laceration to the head, according to officers. Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where doctors treated his "serious injuries," according to LAPD. Detectives located surveillance footage of the suspects and shared screenshots of the two suspects. 

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The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for these two men.  LAPD

Investigators urged anyone with information on the case or the men's whereabouts to contact Pacific Division Detective Patrick Foley at (310) 482-6313, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Outside business hours and on the weekends, LAPD urged witnesses to contact the watch commander at (310) 482-6334 or call the tip line at 1(877) 527-3247. 

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or visit their website at lacrimestoppers.org.

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