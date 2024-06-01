LAPD pursuit ends as suspect crashes into gas tanker on 110 Freeway

Stolen car pursuit ends as suspect crashes into gasoline tanker on 110 Freeway

A stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a violent crash on the 110 Freeway in Carson on Saturday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were engaged in the chase at around 7:15 p.m. when the suspect crashed into a tanker in northbound lanes of I-110 near Sepulveda Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol investigators.

Police say that the suspect was arrested following the crash. It was unclear if they suffered any injuries.

All traffic has been diverted off of the Sepulveda Boulevard exit as the investigation continues.

As a result of the crash and pending cleanup, CHP issued a 45 minute SigAlert for the area.

LAPD officers say that the chase only lasted for a few minutes after beginning near the intersection of Channel Street and Pacific Avenue.