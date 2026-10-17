Los Angeles police officer involved in crash at end of pursuit; at least 1 injured

A crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department squad car at the end of a pursuit in South LA left at least one person injured on Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the LAPD, at least one officer was in pursuit when a crash was reported at about 9:12 a.m. in the area of 5326 S Vermont Avenue. It's not yet clear how the crash occurred or what suspected crime led to the pursuit.

The crash led to at least one injury, although the extent isn't yet known.

No additional details were immediately made available.

This is a developing report. Check back for details.