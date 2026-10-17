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Los Angeles police officer involved in crash at end of pursuit; at least 1 injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department squad car at the end of a pursuit in South LA left at least one person injured on Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the LAPD, at least one officer was in pursuit when a crash was reported at about 9:12 a.m. in the area of 5326 S Vermont Avenue. It's not yet clear how the crash occurred or what suspected crime led to the pursuit.

The crash led to at least one injury, although the extent isn't yet known.

No additional details were immediately made available.

This is a developing report. Check back for details.

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