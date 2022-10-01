Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD officers shot at by suspect in alley

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 30 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 30 AM Edition) 02:14

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot at overnight while conducting an investigation in the department's Southeast Division. 

Southeast Division Gang Enforcement Detail officers were responding to a radio call of shots fired when they themselves were met with gunfire after encountering a suspect in an alley. 

The officers, who were not injured, returned fire towards the suspect, according to LAPD. It's the second time in just over a week that LAPD Southeast gang enforcement officers have been shot at by suspects, according to LAPD chief Michael Moore. 

A short pursuit ensued after both parties exchanged gun fire. 

Two suspects, including the gunman, were arrested after crashing their getaway vehicle. Both are facing attempted murder charges. 

The exact location of this incident is unclear at this moment. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 4:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.