LAPD officers open fire, hitting suspect in downtown Los Angeles

LAPD officers opened fire on a suspect Saturday afternoon in downtown LA after the suspect charged at them with a metal bar.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. at Fourth and Omar streets.

Police tell CBS LA that officers were approached by a robbery suspect armed with a metal bar in one hand and a long tree branch in the other. Police say officers told the suspect a number of times to drop the weapon, but he failed to comply.

Officers fired foam rounds at the suspect to no effect. Police say the man then charged at the officers, hitting one with the bar. That is when officers opened fire.

Police say the suspect was hit by gunfire and one officer was injured. Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured.