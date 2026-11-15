Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after LAPD pursuit in South Los Angeles

An alleged stolen vehicle suspect led Los Angeles police on a brief pursuit near South LA on Sunday night before running on foot.

It's unclear when or where the chase began, but police said the suspect jumped from the car at around 7:10 p.m. near 99th Street and Broadway.

The suspect, who hasn't been publicly identified, was arrested a short distance away near 102nd Street and Broadway, Los Angeles Police Department officers said. They noted that a passenger was also taken into custody by the 110 Freeway on-ramp near Grand Avenue and Century Boulevard.

No further information was provided.