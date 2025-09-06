Watch CBS News
Two LAPD officers hospitalized after possible fentanyl exposure in Van Nuys

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were hospitalized on Saturday afternoon after they were possibly exposed to fentanyl in Van Nuys. 

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain sparse, but additional officers were dispatched to the McDonald's parking lot in the 7100 block of N. Van Nuys after learning of the potential exposure. Two ambulances were requested for the officers involved in the incident. 

Neither of the officers' conditions was immediately known. 

SkyCal flew over the parking lot, where a damaged minivan surrounded by crime scene tape could be seen. A short distance away, a person appeared to be handcuffed in the back of an LAPD patrol car. 

It remains unclear where the officers encountered the narcotic and why they were in the area in the first place. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

