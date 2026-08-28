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LAPD officer seriously injured after hit-and-run crash in Sylmar

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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An officer from the Los Angeles Police Department was seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Sylmar on Friday. 

The officer was investigating a separate traffic collision in the 13550 block of Foothill Boulevard just before 7:50 p.m. when a passing vehicle crashed into the officer, according to the LAPD. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said paramedics took the officer to a local trauma center in serious condition.

Officers detained a person near the intersection of Sutter Avenue and Mercer Street, about 3.6 miles away from the crash site. 

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