LAPD officer seriously injured after hit-and-run crash in Sylmar

An officer from the Los Angeles Police Department was seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Sylmar on Friday.

The officer was investigating a separate traffic collision in the 13550 block of Foothill Boulevard just before 7:50 p.m. when a passing vehicle crashed into the officer, according to the LAPD.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said paramedics took the officer to a local trauma center in serious condition.

Officers detained a person near the intersection of Sutter Avenue and Mercer Street, about 3.6 miles away from the crash site.