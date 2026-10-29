LAPD officer charged with assaulting, kidnapping his children's mother

A Los Angeles Police Department officer faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted and kidnapped his children's mother after an apparent argument.

The LA County District Attorney's Office said Officer Anthony Guiterrez was charged with kidnapping, assault with a firearm and two felony counts of child abuse on Oct. 28.

He pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $350,000. Guiterrez faces 20 years, eight months in state prison if convicted as charged.

"A law enforcement officer takes an oath to serve and protect, and that responsibility does not end when the uniform comes off," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "The defendant allegedly betrayed that oath by committing an act of violence against his own family."

The alleged assault and kidnapping happened on Oct. 26 after Guiterrez and a woman he was dating got into an argument. The altercation escalated when Guiterrez allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and walked out of the house with her. LAPD officers arrived shortly after and arrested Guiterrez.

Prosecutors said the ordeal happened while he was off duty and in front of the couple's two children.

"Domestic violence leaves lasting scars, causing harm that extends far beyond the immediate incident and can affect victims and their loved ones for years to come," Hochman said.