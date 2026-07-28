Armed suspect in stolen car leads LAPD on pursuit through city

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a possibly armed suspect driving a stolen vehicle throughout West LA and the San Fernando Valley.

Officers believe there were multiple people in the suspect's car.

The pursuit started near North Hollywood and continued through the area and onto the 101 Freeway, then onto the 405 Freeway southbound. The suspect swerved through traffic and narrowly missed several cars.

The driver exited the 405 Freeway near the Marina Del Rey area and continued to recklessly drive through busy intersections and into oncoming traffic.

After speeding through West LA, the suspect continued into South LA, near Hyde Park. The driver continued the reckless driving through city streets before getting onto the northbound 110 Freeway through downtown.

The suspect continued to drive around downtown LA freeways before returning to city streets and entering a parking structure.