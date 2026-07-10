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LAPD investigating possible murder-suicide in Westwood after 2 people found dead inside home

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a Westwood home on Friday morning.

The LAPD said they received a call around 5:40 a.m. from someone reporting two people dead inside a home on the 1300 block of Holmby Avenue.

Officers located a man and a woman dead inside, suffering from possible gunshot wounds. The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. 

It is unknown who called the police. 

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