LAPD investigating possible murder-suicide in Westwood after 2 people found dead inside home

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a Westwood home on Friday morning.

The LAPD said they received a call around 5:40 a.m. from someone reporting two people dead inside a home on the 1300 block of Holmby Avenue.

Officers located a man and a woman dead inside, suffering from possible gunshot wounds. The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

It is unknown who called the police.