LAPD investigating attempted murder in Downtown LA

Police are investigating an attempted murder that happened in Downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

It happened at around 10 p.m. in an apartment unit in the 1200 block of S. Hill Street near W. Pico Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a victim suffering serious injuries inside of the apartment. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition at the latest, police said.

They have not yet provided information on the nature of the injuries.

While the investigation continues, detectives have not yet revealed information on a motive or suspect in the incident.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 996-4150.