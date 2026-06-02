Grand theft auto suspect leads LAPD on pursuit through Pico-Union area

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a grand theft auto suspect in the Pico-Union area.

The suspect cut through traffic on city streets, veering onto the wrong side of the road several times while officers trailed behind in nearby Koreatown and the Westlake District.

The driver cruised through the area for several minutes before parking in a lot in Harvard Heights. After briefly stopping, the suspect pulled away from officers and crashed into a parked truck. After getting around the parked truck, the suspect sped out of the lot and continued to drive into oncoming traffic in Pico Union.

The erratic chase ended when officers used a PIT maneuver on the suspect's vehicle after he drove over a spike strip near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Toberman Street.

He surrendered to police in the middle of the road.