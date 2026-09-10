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LAPD in pursuit of a DUI suspect in the San Fernando Valley

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

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The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a DUI suspect in the San Fernando Valley.

The suspect initially fled from police in the Westlake District but took the 101 Freeway into Studio City. Officers lost the suspect's vehicle briefly before locating him exiting near Encino. 

Officers tracked the suspect with a helicopter before California Highway Patrol officers arrived behind the suspect near Lake Balboa. 

The man turned on his hazard lights after spotting the officers and pulled over almost immediately after CHP officers turned on their police lights.

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