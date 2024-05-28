Los Angeles Police Department honors 239 fallen officers during annual ceremony

A day after Memorial Day, the Los Angeles Police Department honored 239 LAPD officers who died in the line of duty since the department was established in 1869.

The memorial ceremony took place on Tuesday, May 28, in the courtyard of LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. Mayor Karen Bass and Interim Chief Dominic Choi attended, along with members of the Police Commission and family members of fallen officers.

"I'm honored to join our city leaders in remembering these heroes. Please know that we will never forget the service and sacrifice of your loved one," said Mayor Karen Bass. "Your commitment and bravery will never go unnoticed."

The program featured traditional police honors, including a roll call of the fallen, a rider-less horse, a rifle volley, the "missing man" formation helicopter flyover, bagpipers playing "Amazing Grace," a solo bugler playing "Taps" and an "End of Watch Broadcast."

LAPD Interim Chief Dominic Choi as spoke at the ceremony saying, "their courage and dedication will forever be etched in our history and in the hearts of all who knew them."

The ceremony also included a performance by the LAPD Choir, comprised of sworn and civilian LAPD employees.

After the ceremony, family members and partners of fallen officers will place long-stem roses near their loved ones' name plates on the Memorial Wall, which displays the badge of each of the fallen.

During last year's ceremony, then-Chief Michel Moore noted that the wall expresses that, "this organization will remain committed to each individual to ensure that we all know (the) sacrifice of these men and women as well as the sacrifice, the day-in, day-out sacrifice, of those that they left behind."