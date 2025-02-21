LAPD chasing a tow truck in the Sepulveda Pass

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a tow truck in the Sepulveda Pass Friday afternoon.

Police said they received calls of the vehicle around 1:08 p.m. in West Los Angeles. The driver came to a stop near the intersection of Ventura and Sepulveda Boulevards.

The driver ran through several red lights on surface street intersections. He was even seen driving on the wrong side of the road multiple times.

SkyCal has been over the pursuit where the driver could be seen with his window down holding multiple objects.

The front right tire of the truck appears to be off, it is unclear when this occurred.

Multiple LAPD ground crews have been following the truck.

