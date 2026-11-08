LAPD arrests suspect in fatal hit-and-run that killed 83-year-old pedestrian

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed an 83-year-old pedestrian in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

John Anthony Cardenas was arrested October 20 near his place of employment in Carson following an investigation by LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives.

Authorities said the investigation stems from a September 30 collision that happened around 8:43 p.m. The victim, identified as 83-year-old Los Angeles resident Akil Saud Batanikhalfani, was walking eastbound on Central Avenue near 69th Street, outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a dark blue, four-door sedan traveling southbound.

Police said the driver fled the scene without stopping to provide assistance or identify themselves. Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Following investigative leads, detectives located and arrested Cardenas. Investigators also served a search warrant at his home and impounded his vehicle as evidence.

Cardenas was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in death. His bail was set at $1 million.