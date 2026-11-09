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LAPD arrests second suspect in Venice tourist attack

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez,
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the second man accused of attacking a tourist in Venice in late October.

Officers said Aiden Shaw, 25, turned himself in to the LAPD's Pacific Division on Nov. 6, about a week after the altercation. He was booked into jail for felony battery with great bodily injury. His bail was set at $50,000. 

LAPD said the other suspect turned himself in on Saturday. 

The two men are accused of attacking a Danish national and knocking him unconscious near the corner of Washington Boulevard and Speedway, early on Oct. 30. Surveillance camera footage of the altercation shows one of the men slapping the tourist before the other suspect punches the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The Los Angeles Fire Department found the tourist with a laceration to the head, according to officers. Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where doctors treated his "serious injuries," according to LAPD. 

After news of the suspect's arrest, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents the area, shared a message on Instagram.

"In a lawless act of violence, an innocent tourist was attacked by two men and left unconscious by the Venice pier on October 30," Park wrote. " As leadership changes in City Hall, this is another important reminder that public safety must remain a top priority."

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