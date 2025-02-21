Watch CBS News
LAPD seek 3 possible burglary suspects after police pursuit ends in crash in Tarzana

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for three possible burglary suspects after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Tarzana Friday morning. 

The LAPD initiated a pursuit of a vehicle for a possible burglary around 3:16 a.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and Sepulveda Boulevard.

lapd-crash.png
Two Los Angeles Police Department vehicles were damaged during a police pursuit of possible burglary suspects. KCAL News

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that during the pursuit two LAPD vehicles were involved in a crash. The LAPD said an ambulance was requested for one officer, but their condition is unknown.

After the crash, the three suspects fled the scene and are still outstanding.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

