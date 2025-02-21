LAPD seek 3 possible burglary suspects after police pursuit ends in crash in Tarzana

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for three possible burglary suspects after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Tarzana Friday morning.

The LAPD initiated a pursuit of a vehicle for a possible burglary around 3:16 a.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Two Los Angeles Police Department vehicles were damaged during a police pursuit of possible burglary suspects. KCAL News

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that during the pursuit two LAPD vehicles were involved in a crash. The LAPD said an ambulance was requested for one officer, but their condition is unknown.

After the crash, the three suspects fled the scene and are still outstanding.