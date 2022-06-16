Langer's Deli celebrates its 75th anniversary by gifting customers 50% off prices
Langer's Deli is celebrating its 75th birthday Saturday by giving its customers a 50% discount on its famous pastrami sandwich.
The iconic LA deli, located at 704 S. Alvarado St. was founded in 1947. Since then, owners Norm and Jeannette Langer say they've sold more than 20 million pounds of pastrami.
The restaurant's most famous offering is the #19 pastrami sandwich, which is packed with hand-cut hot pastrami, topped with coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on double-baked rye with a pickle. Norm Langer naturally claims it's the best pastrami sandwich in the country.
Langer's, which remains family owned, will mark its diamond jubilee anniversary on Saturday by offering half-off prices between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Each customer, however, is limited to one sandwich.
for more features.