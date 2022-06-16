Langer's Deli celebrates its 75th anniversary by gifting customers 50% off prices

Langer's Deli is celebrating its 75th birthday Saturday by giving its customers a 50% discount on its famous pastrami sandwich.

The iconic LA deli, located at 704 S. Alvarado St. was founded in 1947. Since then, owners Norm and Jeannette Langer say they've sold more than 20 million pounds of pastrami.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Langer's Delicatessen famous #19 pastrami sandwich is prepared on February 26, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. According to a report, America's Jewish delis are struggling to stay afloat. There were several thousand Jewish delis open in New York City during the first half of the 20th century, now there are only a few dozen. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The restaurant's most famous offering is the #19 pastrami sandwich, which is packed with hand-cut hot pastrami, topped with coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on double-baked rye with a pickle. Norm Langer naturally claims it's the best pastrami sandwich in the country.

Langer's, which remains family owned, will mark its diamond jubilee anniversary on Saturday by offering half-off prices between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Each customer, however, is limited to one sandwich.