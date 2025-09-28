Landslide causes damage in Rancho Palos Verdes

Landslides in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday night avoided harm to any structures, authorities said, but damaged backyards.

The slides were reported at about 8:20 p.m. along a coastal bluff off Marguerite Drive near Palos Verdes Drive West, the city said in a news release.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department estimates that about 300 to 400 feet of the slope fell about 50 to 60 feet toward the coastline.

No structures were damaged directly, the city said. "Several" backyards sustained damage, however.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were ordered.