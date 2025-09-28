Watch CBS News
Local News

Landslide causes damage in Rancho Palos Verdes

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Landslides in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday night avoided harm to any structures, authorities said, but damaged backyards.

The slides were reported at about 8:20 p.m. along a coastal bluff off Marguerite Drive near Palos Verdes Drive West, the city said in a news release.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department estimates that about 300 to 400 feet of the slope fell about 50 to 60 feet toward the coastline.

No structures were damaged directly, the city said. "Several" backyards sustained damage, however.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were ordered.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue