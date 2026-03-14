Lancaster stabbing leaves man dead

Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Lancaster early Saturday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to reports of a stabbing death at about 4:36 a.m. at the 400 block of East Lancaster Boulevard.

The victim, identified only as a man, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

No additional details, including any information regarding a potential suspect, were immediately made available.