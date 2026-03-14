Watch CBS News
Local News

Lancaster stabbing leaves man dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Lancaster early Saturday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to reports of a stabbing death at about 4:36 a.m. at the 400 block of East Lancaster Boulevard.

The victim, identified only as a man, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

No additional details, including any information regarding a potential suspect, were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue