Two arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit ends at LA County gas station

Two people were arrested on Thursday night after a stolen vehicle pursuit in Los Angeles County.

The chase began somewhere in the Lakewood area when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies engaged with the suspect, but as they continued to flee along multiple freeways, California Highway Patrol officers were called to take it over.

A little before 10:30 p.m., the suspect exited the 91 Freeway in the Paramount area south of Norwalk, where they proceeded to drive at slow speeds no higher than 30 miles per hour with multiple CHP officers following close behind.

Eventually, the driver came to a stop at the Arco gas station on Pioneer Boulevard and Lowemont Street, where both the driver and a passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

Neither of the suspects has been identified and authorities haven't yet revealed where the car was stolen from.