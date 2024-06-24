Lakers to welcome new coach JJ Redick Monday afternoon

The Lakers are introducing JJ Redick as their new pick for head coach this afternoon at the organization's El Segundo headquarters.

While a novice to coaching professionally, Redick has a 15-year NBA playing career under his belt, as well as success in media roles as an ESPN broadcaster and podcast host.

The 39-year-old played with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks. He played college basketball at Duke University.

Redick had been among those on a short-list for the Lakers head coaching role to successor Darvin Ham, who was fired May 3 four days after the Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs.

After UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley rejected the Lakers' offer, the organization picked Redick.

In a recent social media post on X, Lakers legend Magic Johnson wrote, "I'm cautiously optimistic that this new hire is a success for both the Lakers and JJ Redick."

Johnson went on to compliment Redick's playing abilities and his high basketball IQ. "If he can bring how he played professionally to the Lakers -- this could work out! But will his transition from star basketball player to head coach end up like Steve Kerr, Jason Kidd, Ty Lue, or Doc Rivers or the former NBA players turned coaches who weren't successful?," Johnson wrote.

Redick has a connection to the Lakers already, as he and LeBron James host "Mind the Game" podcast together. The ninth episode went up two weeks ago, where the two delivered an hour-long NBA finals preview.

A pioneer of podcasting, Redick became the second active player with a podcast in 2016, following NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk.

Redick will serve as the organization's seventh head coach since the legendary Phil Jackson retired in 2011.

The introduction news conference is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo and will be streamed live on CBS News Los Angeles and KCAL Channel 9.