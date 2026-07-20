Lakers sign free-agent forward Matisse Thybulle: reports

Unrestricted free agent forward Matisse Thybulle has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to the Associated Press and ESPN.

The deal is worth around $3.3 million, the person told The AP on condition of anonymity because the signing had not been publicly announced.

Thybulle, 29, has spent the last three-plus seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 30 games with the Blazers last season, when he was limited by thumb and knee injuries.

A first-round draft pick in 2019, Thybulle is a seven-year NBA veteran. Before joining the Blazers, he played for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thybulle won a bronze medal with the Australian national team at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Lakers now have 16 players under contract after also adding Ziaire Williams on Monday, so they'll have to make an additional move before the season.