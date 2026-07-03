Lakers sending Ayton to the Wizards for Hardy and 2 second-round picks: sources

Deandre Ayton is being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards, according to The Associated Press.

The Lakers have agreed to send Ayton to Washington for Jaden Hardy and second-round draft picks in 2031 and 2032, according to the person who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade was not yet official.

Ayton, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, played for the Phoenix Suns for five seasons and the Portland Trail Blazers for two. He joined the Lakers for last season and averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 72 games.

The Wizards have won just 50 games over the past three seasons, but their future looks brighter after adding Trae Young and Anthony Davis last season and then taking AJ Dybantsa with the top pick in last month's draft. Of course, Davis' availability is often a concern.

The 7-foot Ayton adds another rim protector to a Washington team that has Davis and Alex Sarr. Ayton now gives the Wizards three No. 1 overall picks along with Davis and Dybantsa.

Ayton has averaged 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds for his career.

Ayton's exit continues an offseason of upheaval for the Lakers. LeBron James isn't coming back, and Los Angeles is giving up two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps as part of a sign-and-trade that's bringing big man Walker Kessler from Utah to the Lakers.