Lakers to open post-LeBron era at home against Steph Curry, Warriors

For several decades, it's almost been a prerequisite for the NBA's best players to don the Purple and Gold at some point in their careers. Luka Doncic has done that for parts of two seasons now, after the shocking trade that sent him to Los Angeles in February 2025, but he spent that time in the shadow of the legendary LeBron James.

But now that James has taken his talents to southeastern Pennsylvania to play for the Philadelphia 76ers after eight seasons in LA, there's no giant on the Lakers for Doncic to stand on the shoulders of. It's the 27-year-old's team now.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Luke Hales / Getty Images

Doncic and the new-look Lakers open the post-LeBron era at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena as the Western Conference's predominant member of the old guard steps into the fray in the form of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Off the heels of an impressive first-round playoff victory over the Houston Rockets, expectations for the Lakers remain firmly in the playoff picture. The team was swept in the second round by the Oklahoma City Thunder, however, firmly highlighting the gap between LA and the top of the conference.

Coming in to help Doncic and Austin Reaves is 7-foot-2 center Walker Kessler, acquired in a trade from the Utah Jazz over the offseason. LA is hoping Kessler can protect the paint and offer some defensive stability, which has been a weakness in recent history, particularly at the center position.