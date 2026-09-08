Lake Elsinore eyed as luxury racetrack and country club development destination

Lake Elsinore is being eyed as the destination for a private luxury motorsports destination complete with a racetrack, country club and condominiums — all from the mind of a retired NASCAR driver.

The "Elsinore Ring" development is proposed to bring a 3.2-mile, 22-turn racetrack to the Inland Empire, which could potentially host professional races, according to Boris Said, the founder of the opulent complex.

"It's a destination for people who love driving cars the way they were meant to be driven and for a community that grows around that passion," Said says in a video on the Elsinore Ring website.

A rendering of what an aerial view of "Elsinore Ring" could look like once completed. Elsinore Ring

Said got his start in motorsports as a NASCAR road course ringer, eventually participating in events over the course of four decades in professional racing.

"I was known as the road course guy, the teacher for all the NASCAR guys to learn road racing," Said said. "I've been in the sport for a long time."

He says that he's drawn inspiration for the project from some of the best racetracks around the world, many of which he drove on. An Inland Empire local who co-operates a BMW dealership in Murrieta, he said that his original plan was to open an indoor gun range with friends.

Instead, they told him to build a racetrack in the lakeside city where residents "Dream Extreme" as one of Southern California's most prominent action sports hotspots.

"I think we've designed one of the most impressive motorsports parks in the world, if we can get it all done," Said said. "What's really cool is the city is really behind it."

Along with the track, Said says that Elsinore Ring will boast 275 luxury garage condos, rooftop helipads and a private clubhouse. A membership will cost approximately $300,000, but Said says it's not just for elite, exotic car collectors and he wants to make sure that locals are involved as well.

"It's private, but it's semi-private," Said said. "We're gonna have a hundred days of the year for public events, so we can have the community involved and the restaurant will be open."

The City of Lake Elsinore's Office of Economic Development called the project an "exciting next chapter in Lake Elsinore's long motorsports history.'

"It has the potential to become a regional tourism and economic engine—bringing racers, teams, spectators and events to Lake Elsinore while supporting our hotels, restaurants, and local businesses," a statement from the city said.

The proposal is still in development and undergoing the environmental review process. If approved, construction is slated to begin in late 2027 with 2030 in mind for the grand opening.