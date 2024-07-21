Lake Elsinore man arrested for stabbing person to death

A Lake Elsinore man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death on Saturday, according to law enforcement.

Deputies were fist sent to a parking lot in the 31000 block of Riverside Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Steven Smith, the suspect in a deadly stabbing in Lake Elsinore. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

They arrived to find an unidentified man suffering from several stab wounds, and despite attempted life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their preliminary investigation, deputies gathered information on the suspect, which included the direction that he had fled after the alleged stabbing.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Steven Smith, was located as he entered an apartment complex in the 16000 block of Joy Street, deputies said. He was detained without further incident and booked on suspicion of murder.

The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Deputies do not believe that there are any additional suspects outstanding in the matter.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact RSO investigators at (951) 955-2777.