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2 killed, 2 hospitalized after head-on Lake Elsinore crash

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Lake Elsinore late Tuesday. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 9 p.m. on Grand Avenue, near Gregory Place, when the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro heading north "veered to the left, crossed the center portion of the roadway and entered the southbound lane."

The car crashed into the 2025 Toyota Camry being driven by 56-year-old Wildomar resident Joseph Chester Collins. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. 

Paramedics from the Riverside County Fire Department who were called to the scene pronounced the driver of the Camaro, 22-year-old Lake Elsinore man Andry Robles Morales, dead at the scene. 

Two passengers inside the Camaro were seriously injured in the crash and were taken to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, police said. 

"It is currently unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash," the CHP release said. 

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