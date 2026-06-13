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3 injured after boat catches fire in middle of Lake Elsinore, Riverside County firefighters say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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One person was hospitalized and two others were injured on Saturday when a boat caught fire in the middle of Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. 

The blaze was reported just before 6:30 p.m., and was confined to one vessel, firefighters said. 

Crews took one person to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries, while the two other people on the boat declined medical transport for minor injuries. 

screenshot-2026-06-13-at-8-53-21-pm.png
The burning boat in the middle of Lake Elsinore on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Cal Fire Riverside County

Firefighters said that the flames were extinguished a little after 7:20 p.m. and that the vessel was then towed from the water. 

Both Cal Fire and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office were working to determine what caused the fire. 

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