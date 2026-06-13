3 injured after boat catches fire in middle of Lake Elsinore, Riverside County firefighters say

One person was hospitalized and two others were injured on Saturday when a boat caught fire in the middle of Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported just before 6:30 p.m., and was confined to one vessel, firefighters said.

Crews took one person to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries, while the two other people on the boat declined medical transport for minor injuries.

The burning boat in the middle of Lake Elsinore on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Cal Fire Riverside County

Firefighters said that the flames were extinguished a little after 7:20 p.m. and that the vessel was then towed from the water.

Both Cal Fire and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office were working to determine what caused the fire.