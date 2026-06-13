3 injured after boat catches fire in middle of Lake Elsinore, Riverside County firefighters say
One person was hospitalized and two others were injured on Saturday when a boat caught fire in the middle of Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The blaze was reported just before 6:30 p.m., and was confined to one vessel, firefighters said.
Crews took one person to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries, while the two other people on the boat declined medical transport for minor injuries.
Firefighters said that the flames were extinguished a little after 7:20 p.m. and that the vessel was then towed from the water.
Both Cal Fire and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office were working to determine what caused the fire.