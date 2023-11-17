Laguna Beach: Grisly details come to light in killing of 27-year-old woman

Disturbing new details have come to light in the killing of a woman over the weekend in Laguna Beach.

Dino Rojas-Moreno. Laguna Beach Police Department

On Friday, prosecutors charged Dino Fabrizio Rojas-Moreno, 26, with special circumstances murder during a kidnapping that included a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. He was arrested on Wednesday and his bail is set at $1 million.

The criminal complaint filed disclosed that the weapon used was a fire extinguisher.

Rojas-Moreno has been accused of killing San Clemente woman Tatum Goodwin on Nov. 12, when she was found in the early morning by a construction worker behind an old movie theater in the 200 block of Ocean Avenue.

He made his first court appearance on Friday, but has his arraignment rescheduled for Monday.

Goodwin, 27, was last seen as she left her shift as an assistant manager at Carmelita's on Saturday evening at around 11 p.m.

"Saturday night, we were working, closing our shift. Normally we park around the building and that's where, normally, we all walk to our cars," one coworker said, noting that she had parked her car in the nearby US Bank parking lot, where many of them usually park. "We were all planning to go to Hennessey's, but I mean like, at the end, everybody decided to go separate ways."

Police found Tatum Goodwin's body in a back alley in downtown Laguna Beach. Tatum Goodwin

The restaurant is located just blocks from where her body was discovered on the next morning. Coworkers and family members gathered to honor her memory outside of the restaurant earlier this week.

It remains unclear if the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Laguna Beach Police Department at (949) 497-0369.