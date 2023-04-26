LADWP gets ready for historic snowpack to melt into historic runoff

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power began preparations for an estimated 326 billion gallons of melted snow creating a historic runoff.

"We have had crews and personnel making the necessary preparations since last December and are ready to respond when the snow begins to melt," said Anselmo Collins, Senior Assistant General Manager of LADWP's Water System.

The historic snowpack levels in the Eastern Sierra are 296% higher than average. This translates into a runoff that is 233% percent higher than normal. In a normal year, snowpack melt meets at the most, 40% of the city's demands. All the excess water is expected to meet 80% of L.A.'s annual water demand, serving more than 1 million households for a year.

The expected increase has prompted officials to anticipate an unusually long runoff season.

"A typical runoff season can last anywhere from May to June. However, with our record snowpack this year and the volume of water that translates into once the snow melts, the season may push through to August."

Tuesday, crews worked on the installation of a water structure near the Bishop Canal.

While the record snowpack means an increased water supply to offset purchased water, LADWP officials still encourage customers to use water wisely.