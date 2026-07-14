LA28 volunteer applications open. Here's what to know.

With the 2028 Olympic Games just two years away, organizers are opening up multiple opportunities for the public to get involved and volunteer in one of the world's largest events.

Applications to volunteer for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games open on Tuesday. People will be able to select from a variety of different categories, which include communications, driving, experience, medical, ceremonies, operations, sport and technology.

"As the two-year countdown to the Games begins, applications are now open for fans from around the world to apply to become one of the up to 60,000 volunteers who will make up the Volunteer Crew for the Games," LA28 said.

Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Officer, said as the world's attention turns to LA and the athletes competing to make history, it will be the crew behind the scenes that will make all of those moments possible.

Organizers said while the majority of the volunteer opportunities for the Olympics and Paralympics will be in LA, volunteers will be needed in New York, Columbus, Nashville, St Louis, San Diego and Oklahoma City.

How to apply

People interested in volunteering for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games need to submit an application on the official LA28 website.

After submitting the online portion of the application, candidates who are selected will be invited to the Volunteer Experience Center in LA for an in-person assessment. Virtual assessments will also be available for people who do not live in the LA area. Applicants will be notified through email if they're accepted and receive an offer on the portal.

Applicants will be able to select their top three preferred categories, but they are not guaranteed a role in their desired choices.

Requirements for volunteering

People applying to volunteer for the games will have to meet a list of requirements.

The requirements include:

Applicants must be 18 years or older

Be proficient in English (reading and writing)

Be available for a minimum of 10 non-consecutive shifts (of approximately eight hours each) during the 2028 Olympic Games period (March–August 2028) or Paralympic Games period (August–September 2028)

Be present at one of the following locations during the 2028 Olympic or Paralympic Games periods. Greater Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, New York City, Columbus, Nashville, St. Louis, San José, San Diego

Time commitment for volunteering

Volunteers must be available for a minimum of 10 non-consecutive shifts (of approximately eight hours each) during either the 2028 Olympic Games period (March 2028–August 2028) or Paralympic Games period (August–September 2028).