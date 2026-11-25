Los Angeles city leaders are demanding answers after the LA28 Olympics Committee disclosed a nearly $600 million budget deficit, while executives continue receiving what they call "exorbitant" salaries.

"It's infuriating, because they have not been forthcoming at every juncture when we have been making inquiries about sponsorships, expected budgets, and even just the auditability; they've attempted to refrain from fulfilling that," Councilmember Monica Rodriguez said while speaking on the phone.

She claims local Olympic leaders are hiding the true cost of the games, while Olympics Committee executives rake in high salaries and rack up debt that taxpayers will be on the hook for.

"It's infuriating to see the exorbitant salaries that are being paid, and these payouts, at a time when everyday Angelenos are being priced out of even attending the games because of the cost of tickets," Rodriguez said.

Over the summer, LA28's Committee CEO Reynold Hoover spoke with CBS LA about who would be covering the cost of the Olympics.

"I am confident that we will deliver these games on budget or with a surplus, and that we will not be requiring this city to step in and execute their guarantee at the end of the day," Hoover said.

A source with LA28 told CBS LA that the numbers reported Wednesday don't tell the whole story, and that the committee has sold approximately $2 billion in local sponsorships, on top of the billions in ticket sales, which far outpace the 2024 Olympics in Paris. They said all of that money would be counted in future budgets.

Former LA City Councilman Zev Yaroslavsky was on the council during the 1984 Summer Games, back when there was a provision blocking taxpayers from footing the bill. Now, he's concerned that residents might not know the full picture, and that the citizens may get stuck with the tab when it's all said and done.

"The top LA28 official is talking about inflationary cost — the costs have been driven up. It's a surprise to them; it should be very concerning to the city of Los Angeles, the mayor, the mayor-elect, the city council, that a top official at LA28 is surprised by the out-of-whack budget situation," Yaroslavsky said.

CBS LA has reached out to Mayor-elect Nithya Raman, but has not yet heard back. When asked for comment on Councilmember Rodriguez's criticisms, LA28 did not respond.

The news was first reported by the LA Times on Wednesday.