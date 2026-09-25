Evacuation orders lifted in La Verne after officials safely removed lithium-ion batteries damaged during fire

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted for residents in La Verne as of Friday morning after officials safely removed lithium-ion batteries that were damaged during a fire at the Metropolitan Water District.

City officials said that throughout the night, fire crews and lithium-ion battery experts worked to safely remove the battery modules from the enclosure that was involved in the fire.

The fire broke out on Tuesday morning, prompting a quick response by the fire department. When firefighters arrived, they heard a small explosion in a battery storage unit on the northeast side of the facility.

Officials said the removal of the battery modules eliminated the potential for hazards to the community. Impacted residents will be allowed to return home.

While evacuation orders have been lifted, Grace Miller Elementary School will remain closed Friday.

Throughout the incident, crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and South Coast Air Quality Management District have been monitoring air quality levels. Tests indicated that air quality remained within normal range.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, La Verne Fire Department Fire Chief Brandon Coatney said positive steps were taken as temperatures in the two affected battery banks have stabilized.

The Metropolitan Water District said that treatment services have not been impacted, and the safety of the water supply has not been affected during the incident.